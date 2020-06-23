All apartments in Fullerton
2913 Barrington Ct.

2913 Barrington Court · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Barrington Court, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Spacious Townhouse in Fullerton - Beautiful two story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Townhouse with 2-car Garage in the city of Fullerton. Kitchen includes Stove-top/oven and dishwasher. Very close to Cal State Fullerton and Target shopping center. Half minute to CSUF's bus station off 57 and 91 freeways. Outdoor areas include 3 swimming pools and 3 gorgeous water gardens. Close to Fullerton Arboretum and The Richard Nixon Library & Museum. Near multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $2,550.00
Deposit: starts at $2,550.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4676115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

