Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

2907 Pinewood Ct

2907 Pinewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2907 Pinewood Court, Fullerton, CA 92835
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

garage
pool
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Fullerton - Info, Photos, and Applications at www.TKGPM.com - The beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath property is in the heart of Fullerton. Perfect for the growing family. Wonderful, award winning schools nearby. Inside Laundry, 2 Car Garage. This home has been painted, cleaned and is ready for move in. During the summer you can enjoy the community park, volleyball court and community pool. Very well maintained and manicured complex. During the winter you and your loved ones can enjoy the fire place in the living room. Fullerton is home some of the best shopping & dining in southern California, Cal State Fullerton & beautiful parks. Close to local services, public transportation and community activities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2362157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 Pinewood Ct have any available units?
2907 Pinewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 Pinewood Ct have?
Some of 2907 Pinewood Ct's amenities include garage, pool, and volleyball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 Pinewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2907 Pinewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 Pinewood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2907 Pinewood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2907 Pinewood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2907 Pinewood Ct offers parking.
Does 2907 Pinewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 Pinewood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 Pinewood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2907 Pinewood Ct has a pool.
Does 2907 Pinewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 2907 Pinewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 Pinewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 Pinewood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
