2772 Wyckersham Place

Amenities
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING PROPERTY! EVERYTHING IS NEW! It's a "10", best of the best! Fantastic opportunity to live in a very exclusive area of northwest Fullerton, one of its best neighborhoods in an award-winning school district. Very nice development built by quality builder William Lyons, with lots of greenbelts & mature trees: the beautiful and peaceful "Westbluff" community. Quiet, relaxing community ambiance and surroundings are very well kept by Association. No STAIRS, 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, incredible one story with loads of curb appeal, quiet premium end of cul-de sac location & no neighbor in the back (greenbelt & walkway). Tile roof, double door entry. Warm & inviting living room with custom fireplace. Dual-pane windows and sliding doors. Scraped ceilings, custom painting, LED recessed lighting. Gorgeous dark color wood flooring throughout. Fantastic open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & comfortable layout for great entertaining. Totally remodeled open kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel/black appliances & huge center island. Both bathrooms have been totally upgraded. Central air conditioning and heat. Newer sliding door, peaceful, awesome backyard has a park-like feel and total privacy and large side yard. Superb schools (Fern Drive, Parks & Sunny Hills). Few steps from Association pool, spa & playgrounds. Also enjoy Association tennis courts & greenbelts. Close to Amerige Heights shopping center, grocery markets, restaurants, parks & golf courses.