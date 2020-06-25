2772 Wyckersham Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING PROPERTY! EVERYTHING IS NEW! It's a "10", best of the best! Fantastic opportunity to live in a very exclusive area of northwest Fullerton, one of its best neighborhoods in an award-winning school district. Very nice development built by quality builder William Lyons, with lots of greenbelts & mature trees: the beautiful and peaceful "Westbluff" community. Quiet, relaxing community ambiance and surroundings are very well kept by Association. No STAIRS, 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, incredible one story with loads of curb appeal, quiet premium end of cul-de sac location & no neighbor in the back (greenbelt & walkway). Tile roof, double door entry. Warm & inviting living room with custom fireplace. Dual-pane windows and sliding doors. Scraped ceilings, custom painting, LED recessed lighting. Gorgeous dark color wood flooring throughout. Fantastic open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & comfortable layout for great entertaining. Totally remodeled open kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel/black appliances & huge center island. Both bathrooms have been totally upgraded. Central air conditioning and heat. Newer sliding door, peaceful, awesome backyard has a park-like feel and total privacy and large side yard. Superb schools (Fern Drive, Parks & Sunny Hills). Few steps from Association pool, spa & playgrounds. Also enjoy Association tennis courts & greenbelts. Close to Amerige Heights shopping center, grocery markets, restaurants, parks & golf courses.