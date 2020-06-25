All apartments in Fullerton
2772 Wyckersham Place

2772 Wyckersham Place
Location

2772 Wyckersham Place, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING PROPERTY! EVERYTHING IS NEW! It's a "10", best of the best! Fantastic opportunity to live in a very exclusive area of northwest Fullerton, one of its best neighborhoods in an award-winning school district. Very nice development built by quality builder William Lyons, with lots of greenbelts & mature trees: the beautiful and peaceful "Westbluff" community. Quiet, relaxing community ambiance and surroundings are very well kept by Association. No STAIRS, 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, incredible one story with loads of curb appeal, quiet premium end of cul-de sac location & no neighbor in the back (greenbelt & walkway). Tile roof, double door entry. Warm & inviting living room with custom fireplace. Dual-pane windows and sliding doors. Scraped ceilings, custom painting, LED recessed lighting. Gorgeous dark color wood flooring throughout. Fantastic open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & comfortable layout for great entertaining. Totally remodeled open kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel/black appliances & huge center island. Both bathrooms have been totally upgraded. Central air conditioning and heat. Newer sliding door, peaceful, awesome backyard has a park-like feel and total privacy and large side yard. Superb schools (Fern Drive, Parks & Sunny Hills). Few steps from Association pool, spa & playgrounds. Also enjoy Association tennis courts & greenbelts. Close to Amerige Heights shopping center, grocery markets, restaurants, parks & golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2772 Wyckersham Place have any available units?
2772 Wyckersham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2772 Wyckersham Place have?
Some of 2772 Wyckersham Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2772 Wyckersham Place currently offering any rent specials?
2772 Wyckersham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 Wyckersham Place pet-friendly?
No, 2772 Wyckersham Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2772 Wyckersham Place offer parking?
Yes, 2772 Wyckersham Place offers parking.
Does 2772 Wyckersham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2772 Wyckersham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 Wyckersham Place have a pool?
Yes, 2772 Wyckersham Place has a pool.
Does 2772 Wyckersham Place have accessible units?
No, 2772 Wyckersham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2772 Wyckersham Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2772 Wyckersham Place has units with dishwashers.
