Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:05 AM

2702 Via Colina

2702 Via Colina · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Via Colina, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to the prestigious Mark III community. This home boasts a generous 1321 sq ft, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath accommodations with central AC. 2 car garage attached. Newer wood laminate flooring with modern 6 inch baseboards and recessed LED lighting throughout. Laundry in garage. Features a nice patio to relax on or for the kids to play. There is also plenty of parking for your guests. Amenities include: pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court and basketball court. Across the street from Coyote Hills Golf Course, you will always have great activities to stay busy in this community. Located in a great school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Via Colina have any available units?
2702 Via Colina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Via Colina have?
Some of 2702 Via Colina's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Via Colina currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Via Colina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Via Colina pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Via Colina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2702 Via Colina offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Via Colina offers parking.
Does 2702 Via Colina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Via Colina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Via Colina have a pool?
Yes, 2702 Via Colina has a pool.
Does 2702 Via Colina have accessible units?
No, 2702 Via Colina does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Via Colina have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 Via Colina does not have units with dishwashers.

