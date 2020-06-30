Spacious one story home with three bedrooms and two baths. Essentially two master bedrooms with private access to baths. Quite large living-family room with new ceiling lights. Additional large room for dining or for living room. Two way gas fireplace facing into both Family Room and Dining Room. Spacious rear yard with some fruit trees and good greenery. Open and roofed patio area off of one Master Bedroom and Family Room. Home has good access to both 91 and 5 freeways. Two car garage with opener. Laundry facilities for washer and gas dryer are in the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
