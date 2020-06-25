2578 Saratoga Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home located in The Gallery Collection gated community. Walk through the double doors into a two story, high ceiling living room area. Lots of windows bring in tons of natural light, making the home bright and airy. Formal dining area with beautiful chandelier. Down stairs bedroom and full bathroom. Kitchen has large island and includes a breakfast nook, breakfast bar, and stylish cabinets with lots of cabinet space. Family room opens to the kitchen and has a fireplace. Step through the large sliding doors into your own private sparkling pool and spa, raised sunning area, 180 degree view of Craig Park, city lights, and the distant mountains. Master suite has spectacular views with a balcony you can enjoy and relax on. Master suite with two large closets, separate soaking tub, and shower. Open bonus loft upstairs. Wood shutters. 3 car garages and separate laundry room. Convenient location, close to Cal State Fullerton, Brea Mall, parks, and freeways.