Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

2578 Saratoga Drive

2578 Saratoga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2578 Saratoga Drive, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home located in The Gallery Collection gated community. Walk through the double doors into a two story, high ceiling living room area. Lots of windows bring in tons of natural light, making the home bright and airy. Formal dining area with beautiful chandelier. Down stairs bedroom and full bathroom. Kitchen has large island and includes a breakfast nook, breakfast bar, and stylish cabinets with lots of cabinet space. Family room opens to the kitchen and has a fireplace. Step through the large sliding doors into your own private sparkling pool and spa, raised sunning area, 180 degree view of Craig Park, city lights, and the distant mountains. Master suite has spectacular views with a balcony you can enjoy and relax on. Master suite with two large closets, separate soaking tub, and shower. Open bonus loft upstairs. Wood shutters. 3 car garages and separate laundry room. Convenient location, close to Cal State Fullerton, Brea Mall, parks, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2578 Saratoga Drive have any available units?
2578 Saratoga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2578 Saratoga Drive have?
Some of 2578 Saratoga Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2578 Saratoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2578 Saratoga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2578 Saratoga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2578 Saratoga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2578 Saratoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2578 Saratoga Drive offers parking.
Does 2578 Saratoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2578 Saratoga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2578 Saratoga Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2578 Saratoga Drive has a pool.
Does 2578 Saratoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 2578 Saratoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2578 Saratoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2578 Saratoga Drive has units with dishwashers.
