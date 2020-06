Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very open floor plan town home in best area of Fullerton.2 master suite and 2.5 bath. Wood floor downstairs.nice sized patio area.Approx.1,404 sq/ft of living space.Very close to all schools & shopping center and all transportation. very convenience location. 2 car attached garage with huge drive way.very good school dist.this is the one. prime area of Fullerton !!!