2407 Cambridge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom, 2 Bath Single story home located in Placentia. This gorgeous home has been completely upgraded from floor to ceiling. Open floor plan with recessed lighting, scrapped ceilings, new carpet, crown molding and tiled flooring. Kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops and tiled back splash. Kitchen Island has additional storage and seating area. Kitchen opens to the living room with fireplace with custom mantle and large window with views of the backyard. All bedrooms have new window coverings, ceiling fans and mirrored closets. Bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter tops, cabinetry and tiled flooring. Owner pays for gardener so you won't have to be stuck doing yard work. 2 car attached garage with new roll up doors. Wide driveway is perfect for extra parking. Convenience is key when you can walk to the grocery store, Gilman, Tri-City Parks and Sierra Vista Elementary. This home is located in the award winning El Dorado High School and Tuffree Junior High School district. Your home search is now over!