All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2407 Cambridge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2407 Cambridge Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

2407 Cambridge Avenue

2407 Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2407 Cambridge Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 Bath Single story home located in Placentia. This gorgeous home has been completely upgraded from floor to ceiling. Open floor plan with recessed lighting, scrapped ceilings, new carpet, crown molding and tiled flooring. Kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops and tiled back splash. Kitchen Island has additional storage and seating area. Kitchen opens to the living room with fireplace with custom mantle and large window with views of the backyard. All bedrooms have new window coverings, ceiling fans and mirrored closets. Bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter tops, cabinetry and tiled flooring. Owner pays for gardener so you won't have to be stuck doing yard work. 2 car attached garage with new roll up doors. Wide driveway is perfect for extra parking. Convenience is key when you can walk to the grocery store, Gilman, Tri-City Parks and Sierra Vista Elementary. This home is located in the award winning El Dorado High School and Tuffree Junior High School district. Your home search is now over!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
2407 Cambridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 Cambridge Avenue have?
Some of 2407 Cambridge Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Cambridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2407 Cambridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2407 Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2407 Cambridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 2407 Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Cambridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 2407 Cambridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2407 Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 Cambridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College