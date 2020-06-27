All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

2368 Camino Escondido

2368 Camino Escondido · No Longer Available
Location

2368 Camino Escondido, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom Sunny Hills View Home - Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 Bathroom Home on large corner lot, with granite counters throughout, new grey vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in all bedrooms, and all brand new windows. Fresh two tone paint throughout. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite, canned LED lighting, brand new stainless steel appliances, stainless steel sink, and 5 burner gas cook-top. Formal dining and formal living room. Family Room has stone fireplace and opens to covered patio through new slider doors. Large backyard, great for entertaining with gorgeous view. Large hall bathroom with dual sinks and shower/tub combo. Hallway with 2 closets; 1 closet full of shelves for linen storage and another cedar wood coat closet. Master Suite has brand new Subway tiled shower, separate makeup counter with mirror, and 2nd closet for extra storage. Two car attached garage with opener and plenty of storage shelves. Home has Central heat & AC, gardener included with rent. Close to Amerige Heights Shopping Center, with grocery stores, restaurants,Target, banks, parks and golf courses. Award winning Fullerton school district (Sunset Lane Elementary, Parks Junior & Sunny Hills High).

(RLNE5019865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2368 Camino Escondido have any available units?
2368 Camino Escondido doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2368 Camino Escondido have?
Some of 2368 Camino Escondido's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2368 Camino Escondido currently offering any rent specials?
2368 Camino Escondido is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2368 Camino Escondido pet-friendly?
No, 2368 Camino Escondido is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2368 Camino Escondido offer parking?
Yes, 2368 Camino Escondido offers parking.
Does 2368 Camino Escondido have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2368 Camino Escondido does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2368 Camino Escondido have a pool?
No, 2368 Camino Escondido does not have a pool.
Does 2368 Camino Escondido have accessible units?
No, 2368 Camino Escondido does not have accessible units.
Does 2368 Camino Escondido have units with dishwashers?
No, 2368 Camino Escondido does not have units with dishwashers.
