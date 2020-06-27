2368 Camino Escondido

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom Sunny Hills View Home - Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 Bathroom Home on large corner lot, with granite counters throughout, new grey vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in all bedrooms, and all brand new windows. Fresh two tone paint throughout. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite, canned LED lighting, brand new stainless steel appliances, stainless steel sink, and 5 burner gas cook-top. Formal dining and formal living room. Family Room has stone fireplace and opens to covered patio through new slider doors. Large backyard, great for entertaining with gorgeous view. Large hall bathroom with dual sinks and shower/tub combo. Hallway with 2 closets; 1 closet full of shelves for linen storage and another cedar wood coat closet. Master Suite has brand new Subway tiled shower, separate makeup counter with mirror, and 2nd closet for extra storage. Two car attached garage with opener and plenty of storage shelves. Home has Central heat & AC, gardener included with rent. Close to Amerige Heights Shopping Center, with grocery stores, restaurants,Target, banks, parks and golf courses. Award winning Fullerton school district (Sunset Lane Elementary, Parks Junior & Sunny Hills High).



(RLNE5019865)