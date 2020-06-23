2316 Millstream Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage hot tub

This property is one of the best location in Malvern Creek Community. Has Greenbelts View from back patio. Back Patio is South Face. Great Open Floor Plan with Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings, New interior paint and nice Laminate wood flooring throughout. Warm and Inviting Living room with Fireplace and spacious Kitchen open to the Dining area and Large Patio. Master suite has Private bathroom and a Large walk-in closet. Direct access Two car attached Garage with Laundry Hookups. Association pool, spa and clubhouse. Award winning Schools. Close to Grocery markets, Restaurants, Ralph Regional Park, Golf courses and Freeways.