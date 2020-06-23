All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2316 Millstream Drive

2316 Millstream Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Millstream Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
This property is one of the best location in Malvern Creek Community. Has Greenbelts View from back patio. Back Patio is South Face. Great Open Floor Plan with Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings, New interior paint and nice Laminate wood flooring throughout. Warm and Inviting Living room with Fireplace and spacious Kitchen open to the Dining area and Large Patio. Master suite has Private bathroom and a Large walk-in closet. Direct access Two car attached Garage with Laundry Hookups. Association pool, spa and clubhouse. Award winning Schools. Close to Grocery markets, Restaurants, Ralph Regional Park, Golf courses and Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Millstream Drive have any available units?
2316 Millstream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Millstream Drive have?
Some of 2316 Millstream Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Millstream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Millstream Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Millstream Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Millstream Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2316 Millstream Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Millstream Drive does offer parking.
Does 2316 Millstream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Millstream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Millstream Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2316 Millstream Drive has a pool.
Does 2316 Millstream Drive have accessible units?
No, 2316 Millstream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Millstream Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Millstream Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
