Fullerton, CA
2134 Rockridge Court
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

2134 Rockridge Court

2134 Rockridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Rockridge Court, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
House for lease in Fullerton - Rockridge Ct. - Charming Fullerton Creek townhouse for lease in Fullerton! This spacious 1,763 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features vaulted ceilings, beautiful views of the creek, and two fireplaces! This home includes central air conditioning, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, two patio areas, and high ceilings throughout! As you enter the home, you are greeted with an entrance way and a large living area. The living room includes a wet bar, beautiful brick fireplace, 1/2 bath for your convenience, large windows for natural lighting, and entrance to the outdoor patio. Leading into the kitchen and dining room, you can enjoy a full size kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space.On the second story, you'll find the bedrooms and remainder of the bathrooms. The upstairs hallway features plenty of extra storage space! Starting with the master bedroom, you'll find another fireplace and balcony to enjoy! The master bathroom has large closets and storage space, a double vanity and a separate room for the bathroom and shower. The other two bedrooms include large closets, bright natural lighting and lots of space! Included with the rent is an association pool & spa, and a two car attached garage. Conveniently located next to shopping, parks, and schools. Sorry, no pets.

DRE# 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4885150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Rockridge Court have any available units?
2134 Rockridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 Rockridge Court have?
Some of 2134 Rockridge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Rockridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Rockridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Rockridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 2134 Rockridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2134 Rockridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 2134 Rockridge Court offers parking.
Does 2134 Rockridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Rockridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Rockridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 2134 Rockridge Court has a pool.
Does 2134 Rockridge Court have accessible units?
No, 2134 Rockridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Rockridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Rockridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
