2134 Rockridge Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

House for lease in Fullerton - Rockridge Ct. - Charming Fullerton Creek townhouse for lease in Fullerton! This spacious 1,763 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features vaulted ceilings, beautiful views of the creek, and two fireplaces! This home includes central air conditioning, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, two patio areas, and high ceilings throughout! As you enter the home, you are greeted with an entrance way and a large living area. The living room includes a wet bar, beautiful brick fireplace, 1/2 bath for your convenience, large windows for natural lighting, and entrance to the outdoor patio. Leading into the kitchen and dining room, you can enjoy a full size kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space.On the second story, you'll find the bedrooms and remainder of the bathrooms. The upstairs hallway features plenty of extra storage space! Starting with the master bedroom, you'll find another fireplace and balcony to enjoy! The master bathroom has large closets and storage space, a double vanity and a separate room for the bathroom and shower. The other two bedrooms include large closets, bright natural lighting and lots of space! Included with the rent is an association pool & spa, and a two car attached garage. Conveniently located next to shopping, parks, and schools. Sorry, no pets.



DRE# 01197438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4885150)