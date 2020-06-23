2112 Homewood Place

Amenities

Single family home in Sunny Hills with reasonable rent. Best location in Coyote Hills Meadow, quiet Cul De Sac with view of private park and pool. Adjacent to walking trails through out the community and walking distance to Ralph Clark Regional Park. Formal living room and dining area with high ceiling, separate family room off of kitchen. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage plus driveway. Good size yard with privacy. Excellent schools and HOA amenities include pool spa and sports court.