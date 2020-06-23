All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:43 AM

2112 Homewood Place

2112 Homewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Homewood Place, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Single family home in Sunny Hills with reasonable rent. Best location in Coyote Hills Meadow, quiet Cul De Sac with view of private park and pool. Adjacent to walking trails through out the community and walking distance to Ralph Clark Regional Park. Formal living room and dining area with high ceiling, separate family room off of kitchen. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage plus driveway. Good size yard with privacy. Excellent schools and HOA amenities include pool spa and sports court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Homewood Place have any available units?
2112 Homewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Homewood Place have?
Some of 2112 Homewood Place's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Homewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Homewood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Homewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Homewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2112 Homewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Homewood Place does offer parking.
Does 2112 Homewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Homewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Homewood Place have a pool?
Yes, 2112 Homewood Place has a pool.
Does 2112 Homewood Place have accessible units?
No, 2112 Homewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Homewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Homewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
