2094 Arnold Way

Beautiful & luxurious 2 bedroom plus loft tri-level home in prestige Amerige Heights "Redcliffe" community. Front porch with spectacular view of city lights. Living room shows on open floor plan complete with fireplace. Step up to your spacious dining and kitchen area. A half bath downstairs for guests, and a convenient laundry room upstairs. Master bedroom has a walkin closet, master bath w/ separate shower stall, oval tub and dual sink. 2nd bedroom has it's own bathroom. Direct access to oversize 2 car garage for workshop area & an additional storage area. Short walking distance to award winning schools (Robert Fisler & Sunny Hills High School) and Amerige Heights shopping center. The unit has a fiber optic high speed internet. Enjoy Community park, Association tennis court, pool & spa. Clean and lovely move-in condition. Contact Dede Hsu 310-722-9222 for showing.