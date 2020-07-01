All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated January 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

2094 Arnold Way

2094 Arnold Way · No Longer Available
Location

2094 Arnold Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful & luxurious 2 bedroom plus loft tri-level home in prestige Amerige Heights "Redcliffe" community. Front porch with spectacular view of city lights. Living room shows on open floor plan complete with fireplace. Step up to your spacious dining and kitchen area. A half bath downstairs for guests, and a convenient laundry room upstairs. Master bedroom has a walkin closet, master bath w/ separate shower stall, oval tub and dual sink. 2nd bedroom has it's own bathroom. Direct access to oversize 2 car garage for workshop area & an additional storage area. Short walking distance to award winning schools (Robert Fisler & Sunny Hills High School) and Amerige Heights shopping center. The unit has a fiber optic high speed internet. Enjoy Community park, Association tennis court, pool & spa. Clean and lovely move-in condition. Contact Dede Hsu 310-722-9222 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2094 Arnold Way have any available units?
2094 Arnold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2094 Arnold Way have?
Some of 2094 Arnold Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2094 Arnold Way currently offering any rent specials?
2094 Arnold Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2094 Arnold Way pet-friendly?
No, 2094 Arnold Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2094 Arnold Way offer parking?
Yes, 2094 Arnold Way offers parking.
Does 2094 Arnold Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2094 Arnold Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2094 Arnold Way have a pool?
Yes, 2094 Arnold Way has a pool.
Does 2094 Arnold Way have accessible units?
No, 2094 Arnold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2094 Arnold Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2094 Arnold Way does not have units with dishwashers.

