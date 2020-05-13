2052 Hessen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Beautifully Upgraded 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths in Amerige Heights. This Home Built in 2003, Approx. 2,368Sq.Ft. Modern, Bright, and Airy Floor Plan. Hard Wood Floor in Living Room and the Dining Room downstairs. Recessed Lighting. Kitchen Has Granite Countertop and lots of cabinets. All the rooms are upstairs. Master Bedroom has Walk-in-Closet. Separate Laundry room. Close to the Award Winning Schools: Robert Fisler Elementary School (K-8th Grade), Sunny Hills High School, Retail Shopping Center and Community Parks with Walking Trails, Tennis Courts, and Clubhouse.