2052 Hessen Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2052 Hessen Street

2052 Hessen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2052 Hessen Street, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautifully Upgraded 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths in Amerige Heights. This Home Built in 2003, Approx. 2,368Sq.Ft. Modern, Bright, and Airy Floor Plan. Hard Wood Floor in Living Room and the Dining Room downstairs. Recessed Lighting. Kitchen Has Granite Countertop and lots of cabinets. All the rooms are upstairs. Master Bedroom has Walk-in-Closet. Separate Laundry room. Close to the Award Winning Schools: Robert Fisler Elementary School (K-8th Grade), Sunny Hills High School, Retail Shopping Center and Community Parks with Walking Trails, Tennis Courts, and Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 Hessen Street have any available units?
2052 Hessen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2052 Hessen Street have?
Some of 2052 Hessen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2052 Hessen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2052 Hessen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 Hessen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2052 Hessen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2052 Hessen Street offer parking?
Yes, 2052 Hessen Street does offer parking.
Does 2052 Hessen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2052 Hessen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 Hessen Street have a pool?
No, 2052 Hessen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2052 Hessen Street have accessible units?
No, 2052 Hessen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 Hessen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2052 Hessen Street has units with dishwashers.
