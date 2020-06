Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Spacious upper End Unit in the Casa Del Amo Complex. 2 bedrooms and 1.75 baths, Balcony overlooking courtyard. Spanish pavers in living room, dining and kitchen. Stall shower in master bath. Lots of closet space. Central AC, Community laundry close to unit, pool and spa. Walking distance to Cal State Fullerton, Eye Medical and Western Law. Centrally located and pride of ownership. Parking for 3 cars. Troy High School district. Close to tons of shopping and restaurants.