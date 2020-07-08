All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

1848 E Commonwealth Avenue

1848 East Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1848 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Hurry to see this gorgeous end unit! Fully renovated and updated with all new paint, flooring and fixtures, this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo is the one! A semi private front patio has a view of the common courtyard, complete with mature trees and green lawn area. Enter through the screened front door into a spacious living and dining area, with lots of natural light. The chef's kitchen comes with gas range, fridge, dishwasher and plenty of storage and counter space. Both the master bedroom with en suite bath and second bedroom and full bath, continue with the light and bright theme with new paint, floors and fixtures. You have a detached carport and single garage, are steps from the community laundry, and will be comfortable all year round with the central air and heat. The Coco Palms HOA, offering a pool, BBQ/cooking/picnic area and clubhouse, along with award winning Fullerton schools and shopping areas, make this property easy to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1848 E Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1848 E Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue has a pool.
Does 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1848 E Commonwealth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

