1848 E Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

Hurry to see this gorgeous end unit! Fully renovated and updated with all new paint, flooring and fixtures, this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo is the one! A semi private front patio has a view of the common courtyard, complete with mature trees and green lawn area. Enter through the screened front door into a spacious living and dining area, with lots of natural light. The chef's kitchen comes with gas range, fridge, dishwasher and plenty of storage and counter space. Both the master bedroom with en suite bath and second bedroom and full bath, continue with the light and bright theme with new paint, floors and fixtures. You have a detached carport and single garage, are steps from the community laundry, and will be comfortable all year round with the central air and heat. The Coco Palms HOA, offering a pool, BBQ/cooking/picnic area and clubhouse, along with award winning Fullerton schools and shopping areas, make this property easy to call home!