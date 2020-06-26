1827 Lark Ellen Dr

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning internet access furnished

large private room in second floor area best described as 'mother-in-law' type studio. 2 bedrooms in approx. 500 sq ft. area with shared full bath. Room available is already furnished with full size bed. Room also has book shelves, desk and dresser in it. Security deposit $ 700.00 for currently matriculating students. Otherwise security deposit is $ 800.00. Month-to-month lease. Prefer students or young professional females. Utilities & wifi included. No doubling-up, pets or smokers. Close access to bus stop (if you do not have a car) and within 2 miles of CSUF, freeways, and major shopping. Off street parking space is available. Is quiet home in safe neighborhood. Living area is private and has it's own entrance. Best candidates are high achieving students or busy professional women. Is good set up for studying and relaxing. Please provide your phone number when making requests for information. Must see to appreciate. Quality deal for area.