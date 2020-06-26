All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 22 2019 at 7:06 AM

1827 Lark Ellen Dr

1827 Lark Ellen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Lark Ellen Drive, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

large private room in second floor area best described as 'mother-in-law' type studio. 2 bedrooms in approx. 500 sq ft. area with shared full bath. Room available is already furnished with full size bed. Room also has book shelves, desk and dresser in it. Security deposit $ 700.00 for currently matriculating students. Otherwise security deposit is $ 800.00. Month-to-month lease. Prefer students or young professional females. Utilities & wifi included. No doubling-up, pets or smokers. Close access to bus stop (if you do not have a car) and within 2 miles of CSUF, freeways, and major shopping. Off street parking space is available. Is quiet home in safe neighborhood. Living area is private and has it's own entrance. Best candidates are high achieving students or busy professional women. Is good set up for studying and relaxing. Please provide your phone number when making requests for information. Must see to appreciate. Quality deal for area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

