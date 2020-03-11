1731 Sunny Knoll

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This RARE Mediterranean estate, has 5 bedroom SUITES, on a 1/3-acre cul-de-sac lot. Stunning iron doors open to a grand foyer w/soaring ceiling leading to dramatic butterfly staircases. The 5,500 sqft estate offers craftsman quality construction & upgraded finishes, reflecting a professionally designed interior of elegance & the abundance of windows provides natural light & relaxing outdoor views. Through the rotunda entry you will find the Gst Ste, formal DR, LR, library & powder room. The French style gourmet kitchen offers an over sized island,subzero & WOLF appliances, hand finished cabinetry, 2 walk in pantries, breakfast area w/ bay windows & laundry room. Family room has a fireplace, LED ceiling fan, entertainment nook & French doors leading to the backyard. Upstairs-lavish, elegant master bedroom w/ 2 walk in closets, master bathroom- his & her water closets, spa bathtub, & expansive shower. Upstairs-den/entertainment area & 3 additional bedroom suites w/designer carpeting, walk in closets & elegant bathrooms. Features include wine fridge, central Vac, t-1 lines, travertine flooring, recessed lighting, accent pillars, cornice/crown molding, & smart home monitoring. Attached 2-car and detached 2-car garage, RV. Professionally landscaped, low maintenance backyard, covered patio, built-in BBQ, & deluxe fire pit w/ expansive seating for elegant year-round entertaining. This home truly offers quality craftsmanship, luxury & elegance in desirable Sunny Hills Estates.