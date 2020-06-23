1729 Brea Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Brea Country Condo - Property Id: 146407



Beautiful, newly renovated home in a shady community in the highly sought after Brea Country Condominiums. This family friendly 950 sq ft home with 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths and an office/loft now boasts:

New Kitchen - cabinets w/slow close hinges, quartz countertops, tile, Frigidaire Gallery refrigerator, convection oven, dishwasher and over range microwave, sink, faucet, garbage disposal, recessed LED lighting, crown molding and baseboards.

New Bathrooms - cabinets, quartz countertops, sinks, toilets, fog free mirrors and fixtures.

New mirror closet doors.

New patio slider with view of pool from private balcony.

Unit is split level, upstairs, has vaulted ceilings, a storage space on the outdoor patio and 2 in the carport and 2 covered parking spaces.

Community washer/dryers, pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area.

Location, location, location! Minutes from both Downtown Brea and Downtown Fullerton - shopping, dining and culture. Beechwood and Fullerton high school are within 1 mile.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146407p

Property Id 146407



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5131284)