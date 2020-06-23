All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1729 Brea Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1729 Brea Blvd
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:15 PM

1729 Brea Blvd

1729 Brea Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1729 Brea Boulevard, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Brea Country Condo - Property Id: 146407

Beautiful, newly renovated home in a shady community in the highly sought after Brea Country Condominiums. This family friendly 950 sq ft home with 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths and an office/loft now boasts:
New Kitchen - cabinets w/slow close hinges, quartz countertops, tile, Frigidaire Gallery refrigerator, convection oven, dishwasher and over range microwave, sink, faucet, garbage disposal, recessed LED lighting, crown molding and baseboards.
New Bathrooms - cabinets, quartz countertops, sinks, toilets, fog free mirrors and fixtures.
New mirror closet doors.
New patio slider with view of pool from private balcony.
Unit is split level, upstairs, has vaulted ceilings, a storage space on the outdoor patio and 2 in the carport and 2 covered parking spaces.
Community washer/dryers, pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area.
Location, location, location! Minutes from both Downtown Brea and Downtown Fullerton - shopping, dining and culture. Beechwood and Fullerton high school are within 1 mile.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146407p
Property Id 146407

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Brea Blvd have any available units?
1729 Brea Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Brea Blvd have?
Some of 1729 Brea Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Brea Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Brea Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Brea Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1729 Brea Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1729 Brea Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Brea Blvd offers parking.
Does 1729 Brea Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 Brea Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Brea Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1729 Brea Blvd has a pool.
Does 1729 Brea Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1729 Brea Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Brea Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 Brea Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College