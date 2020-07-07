1725 Clear Creek Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic Golf Course View, Single-Level Home in Islands, You can see Greens & Peaceful Lake View.... Updated Kitchen, Newer Cabinet, Newer Quarts Counter Top, Updated Bathrooms, Have a relax & enjoy this surroundings !, Good Neighbors, 3 Bed Rooms & Den( possible to convert 4th bed room), Laminate Floors, Cathedral Ceiling in Living Room, Separate formal Dining room, Kitchen Opens to Family Room with Golf Course View, Separate Laundry Room Area, Two Car Attached Garage with Long Drive way, Master Bedroom Has Walk-in Closet, Dual sinks, Newer Bath Tub & Windows...

Great School, Sunset, Parks, Sunny Hills... Convenient Location, Close to Everything, Parks, Schools, Shopping Center, Eatery...

Must See...