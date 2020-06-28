1699 Brea Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath Fullerton condo conveniently located between Downtown Fullerton and Downtown Brea in the Brea Country Condominium Community. Condo is close to train station, restaurants, shopping, and farmers markets. This charming pride of ownership condo has everything you need including parking for two cars (one carport, one uncovered space), private laundry hookups, private patio, association pool/spa, tile floors, and fresh paint. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and 2nd bedroom has bonus nook for small office or computer work area. Kitchen has newer cabinets, granite, newer appliances, and dishwasher. Bathroom has new vanity and granite. This address feeds Beechwood Elementary, Beechwood Junior, and Fullerton High Schools. Tenant will pay all utilities except gardener and water/trash which is provided by owner. Security deposit of $1950 and minimum 12 month lease. There is a $40 per applicant (defined as any proposed occupant 18yrs+) non refundable screening fee.