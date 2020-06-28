All apartments in Fullerton
1699 Brea Boulevard

Location

1699 Brea Boulevard, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath Fullerton condo conveniently located between Downtown Fullerton and Downtown Brea in the Brea Country Condominium Community. Condo is close to train station, restaurants, shopping, and farmers markets. This charming pride of ownership condo has everything you need including parking for two cars (one carport, one uncovered space), private laundry hookups, private patio, association pool/spa, tile floors, and fresh paint. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and 2nd bedroom has bonus nook for small office or computer work area. Kitchen has newer cabinets, granite, newer appliances, and dishwasher. Bathroom has new vanity and granite. This address feeds Beechwood Elementary, Beechwood Junior, and Fullerton High Schools. Tenant will pay all utilities except gardener and water/trash which is provided by owner. Security deposit of $1950 and minimum 12 month lease. There is a $40 per applicant (defined as any proposed occupant 18yrs+) non refundable screening fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1699 Brea Boulevard have any available units?
1699 Brea Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1699 Brea Boulevard have?
Some of 1699 Brea Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1699 Brea Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1699 Brea Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1699 Brea Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1699 Brea Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1699 Brea Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1699 Brea Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1699 Brea Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1699 Brea Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1699 Brea Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1699 Brea Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1699 Brea Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1699 Brea Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1699 Brea Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1699 Brea Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
