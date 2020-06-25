All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 3 2019 at 8:43 AM

1643 Malvern Ae

1643 W Malvern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1643 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
If you want a bargain, look at this budget pleaser. This one bedroom, one bath apartment is located in a great Sunny Hills Neighborhood. It has a very large bedroom with a walk in closet. It is near Ameriges Heights Shopping Center and walking distance to award winning Fern Drive Elementary School, and Fern Drive Park.
Parks Junior High School, Sunny Hills High School, St Judes Hospital, Downtown Fullerton, Bastanchury Park, and Fullerton Court house are close by.
The Apartment is upstairs, and comes with 1/2 of a two car garage. $ 1400 per month, $1400 Security deposit. It has new paint, and brand new tile floor throughout..
NO PETS....
The apartment has a windows box AC, and it is in a 7 unit building with a laundry room.
We will be having an open house on Saturday, June 1 between 1 - 3 pm, and again on Sunday, June 2 between 1 - 3 pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

