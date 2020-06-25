1643 Malvern Ae

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

If you want a bargain, look at this budget pleaser. This one bedroom, one bath apartment is located in a great Sunny Hills Neighborhood. It has a very large bedroom with a walk in closet. It is near Ameriges Heights Shopping Center and walking distance to award winning Fern Drive Elementary School, and Fern Drive Park.

Parks Junior High School, Sunny Hills High School, St Judes Hospital, Downtown Fullerton, Bastanchury Park, and Fullerton Court house are close by.

The Apartment is upstairs, and comes with 1/2 of a two car garage. $ 1400 per month, $1400 Security deposit. It has new paint, and brand new tile floor throughout..

NO PETS....

The apartment has a windows box AC, and it is in a 7 unit building with a laundry room.

We will be having an open house on Saturday, June 1 between 1 - 3 pm, and again on Sunday, June 2 between 1 - 3 pm.