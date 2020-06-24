Popular Double Master Suite Model with great location backing the hillside. Enjoy all the best in town home living room with vaulted ceilings, no one living above or below you, and direct access 2 car garage with full size washer dryer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1632 Shady Brook Drive have any available units?
1632 Shady Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 Shady Brook Drive have?
Some of 1632 Shady Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Shady Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Shady Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.