All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1621 S Pomona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1621 S Pomona Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:18 PM

1621 S Pomona Avenue

1621 South Pomona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1621 South Pomona Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
For lease is a cozy single story in Meredith Manor community located conveniently at Harbor and Orangethorpe near great shopping and convenient freeway access. All Upgraded with an open concept Kitchen/dining room. Has been remodeled with beautiful granite, maple cabinets, stainless appliances, and Italian white tile. Both bathrooms have newer cabinets, counter tops, lighting and flooring. Other amenities include central air and heat, open floor plan, fireplace, huge walk-in closet in master bedroom, attached master bathroom, and patio with a peaceful serene pool view. Lots of space with over 1500 sq/ft , huge bedrooms, 1 car garage. Owners will consider a small dog with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 S Pomona Avenue have any available units?
1621 S Pomona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 S Pomona Avenue have?
Some of 1621 S Pomona Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 S Pomona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1621 S Pomona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 S Pomona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 S Pomona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1621 S Pomona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1621 S Pomona Avenue offers parking.
Does 1621 S Pomona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 S Pomona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 S Pomona Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1621 S Pomona Avenue has a pool.
Does 1621 S Pomona Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1621 S Pomona Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1621 S Pomona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 S Pomona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College