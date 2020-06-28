1621 S Pomona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool garage

For lease is a cozy single story in Meredith Manor community located conveniently at Harbor and Orangethorpe near great shopping and convenient freeway access. All Upgraded with an open concept Kitchen/dining room. Has been remodeled with beautiful granite, maple cabinets, stainless appliances, and Italian white tile. Both bathrooms have newer cabinets, counter tops, lighting and flooring. Other amenities include central air and heat, open floor plan, fireplace, huge walk-in closet in master bedroom, attached master bathroom, and patio with a peaceful serene pool view. Lots of space with over 1500 sq/ft , huge bedrooms, 1 car garage. Owners will consider a small dog with pet deposit.