All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1520 W Olive Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1520 W Olive Avenue
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:48 PM

1520 W Olive Avenue

1520 West Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1520 West Olive Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming single story home situated on a very quite neighborhood is a perfect family home. It's 1,453 SF property in a quaint and well established neighborhood with lot size of 6,410 sf boasts many upgrades, including wood like floors, ceiling fans, lighting fixture, granite counter tops, shower glass doors. The house features 3 bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathroom with vanity sinks. Walk into an open floor plan, flowing through to an bright kitchen with ample custom cabinet storage and island, plenty of counter space leading to the backyard. Walk outside to the large grass area ideal for Family gathering or entertaining guests! This house showcases an extra-large driveway with 2 attached car garage. This home is conveniently located close to freeway 5 & 91, dining, shopping and entertainment!
Sunny Hills High School District!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 W Olive Avenue have any available units?
1520 W Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 W Olive Avenue have?
Some of 1520 W Olive Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 W Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1520 W Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 W Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1520 W Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1520 W Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1520 W Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 1520 W Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 W Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 W Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 1520 W Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1520 W Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1520 W Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 W Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 W Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College