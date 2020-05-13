1520 W Olive Avenue

Amenities

This charming single story home situated on a very quite neighborhood is a perfect family home. It's 1,453 SF property in a quaint and well established neighborhood with lot size of 6,410 sf boasts many upgrades, including wood like floors, ceiling fans, lighting fixture, granite counter tops, shower glass doors. The house features 3 bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathroom with vanity sinks. Walk into an open floor plan, flowing through to an bright kitchen with ample custom cabinet storage and island, plenty of counter space leading to the backyard. Walk outside to the large grass area ideal for Family gathering or entertaining guests! This house showcases an extra-large driveway with 2 attached car garage. This home is conveniently located close to freeway 5 & 91, dining, shopping and entertainment!

Sunny Hills High School District!!!