Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:36 AM

1511 S Pomona Avenue

1511 South Pomona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1511 South Pomona Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
This comfortable 3 bedroom unit is ready for you to call it home! This clean and upgraded home, from it's engineered wood floors to Corian kitchen counters, is spacious and well designed. As you walk in you're greeted with a clean and bright kitchen space. Included in this rental are a fridge, microwave, dishwasher, electric stove/oven, Corian counters, a sparkling white tile backsplash, farmhouse style kitchen sink, stainless steel accessories and plenty of cabinet storage with thoughtful under cabinet lighting! The charming dining room is a great source of natural light from the window and patio door. Patio space is a great place to sit after a long day! The living room is a cozy place to snuggle up with a gas fireplace and plenty of room to lounge with all the natural light you get! Each room in the home also comes with a fan to help keep costs down but if it gets too warm just turn on that central A/C unit! 3 spacious bedrooms, the master with its own walk-in closet and bath, are comfortable with plush carpet! The 2 bathrooms are nicely tiled and bright! Plenty of storage throughout the home! Well located close to freeways and AMAZING shopping centers, come quick! **Renter's insurance will be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 S Pomona Avenue have any available units?
1511 S Pomona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 S Pomona Avenue have?
Some of 1511 S Pomona Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 S Pomona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1511 S Pomona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 S Pomona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1511 S Pomona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1511 S Pomona Avenue offer parking?
No, 1511 S Pomona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1511 S Pomona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 S Pomona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 S Pomona Avenue have a pool?
No, 1511 S Pomona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1511 S Pomona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1511 S Pomona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 S Pomona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 S Pomona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
