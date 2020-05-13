1511 S Pomona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

This comfortable 3 bedroom unit is ready for you to call it home! This clean and upgraded home, from it's engineered wood floors to Corian kitchen counters, is spacious and well designed. As you walk in you're greeted with a clean and bright kitchen space. Included in this rental are a fridge, microwave, dishwasher, electric stove/oven, Corian counters, a sparkling white tile backsplash, farmhouse style kitchen sink, stainless steel accessories and plenty of cabinet storage with thoughtful under cabinet lighting! The charming dining room is a great source of natural light from the window and patio door. Patio space is a great place to sit after a long day! The living room is a cozy place to snuggle up with a gas fireplace and plenty of room to lounge with all the natural light you get! Each room in the home also comes with a fan to help keep costs down but if it gets too warm just turn on that central A/C unit! 3 spacious bedrooms, the master with its own walk-in closet and bath, are comfortable with plush carpet! The 2 bathrooms are nicely tiled and bright! Plenty of storage throughout the home! Well located close to freeways and AMAZING shopping centers, come quick! **Renter's insurance will be required**