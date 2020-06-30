All apartments in Fullerton
1465 Starbuck Street

1465 Starbuck Street · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Starbuck Street, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Beautiful Amerige Heights upgraded home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths in main house. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Open floor plan with new laminated wood flooring and a surround sound system. Brand new custom top quality paint inside. Just installed all LED lights & plumbing fixtures. Gourmet kitchen with corian counter tops, center island and a built in desk. Custom molding, plantation shutters, huge master with a walk-in closet with organizers, upgraded stone fire place, radiant roof barrier. Open loft could be used as 5th bedroom. This rental is for main house only. If you want to lease main and back carriage, total rent will be $4700 (5 br, 4 bath). Great location close to top schools, shopping, restaurants, gym, and bank. Fisler elementary & junior and sunny Hills high.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Starbuck Street have any available units?
1465 Starbuck Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 Starbuck Street have?
Some of 1465 Starbuck Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Starbuck Street currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Starbuck Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Starbuck Street pet-friendly?
No, 1465 Starbuck Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1465 Starbuck Street offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Starbuck Street offers parking.
Does 1465 Starbuck Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Starbuck Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Starbuck Street have a pool?
No, 1465 Starbuck Street does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Starbuck Street have accessible units?
No, 1465 Starbuck Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Starbuck Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Starbuck Street does not have units with dishwashers.

