1465 Starbuck Street

Beautiful Amerige Heights upgraded home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths in main house. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Open floor plan with new laminated wood flooring and a surround sound system. Brand new custom top quality paint inside. Just installed all LED lights & plumbing fixtures. Gourmet kitchen with corian counter tops, center island and a built in desk. Custom molding, plantation shutters, huge master with a walk-in closet with organizers, upgraded stone fire place, radiant roof barrier. Open loft could be used as 5th bedroom. This rental is for main house only. If you want to lease main and back carriage, total rent will be $4700 (5 br, 4 bath). Great location close to top schools, shopping, restaurants, gym, and bank. Fisler elementary & junior and sunny Hills high.