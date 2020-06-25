All apartments in Fullerton
Location

1440 Post Rd, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Located in one of the best areas of Fullerton, the exclusive "Park Vista" community. Rare and exceptional two story, with fantastic curb appeal and quiet interior location. Four bedrooms + downstairs den + playroom (upstairs) & 4 bathrooms. Picture perfect, absolutely move-in condition. Tile roof, double door entry, great open floor plan with dramatic vaulted ceilings & comfortable layout for perfect entertaining. Beautiful laminate & tile flooring throughout downstairs, dual-pane windows & doors, upscale living room, large formal dining room. Gorgeously remodeled, cheerful kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets & casual eating area. Large inviting separate family room with cozy fireplace and built-in cabinets. Ceiling fans, plantation shutters. All bedrooms are generous sized. Updated bathroom with skylight. Private master suite with retreat area and french doors leading to balcony for a relaxing morning coffee. Two laundry rooms (one downstairs/one upstairs), fabulous gated sparkling pool, spa, fire pit, covered patio & large side yard. Very short walking distance to Emery Park. Superb schools (Robert Fisler Elementary/Junior & Sunny Hills High School). Convenient location, close to Amerige Heights Shopping Center & golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Post Road have any available units?
1440 Post Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Post Road have?
Some of 1440 Post Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Post Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Post Road pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Post Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1440 Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Post Road offers parking.
Does 1440 Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Post Road have a pool?
Yes, 1440 Post Road has a pool.
Does 1440 Post Road have accessible units?
No, 1440 Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Post Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Post Road has units with dishwashers.
