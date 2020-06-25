1440 Post Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Located in one of the best areas of Fullerton, the exclusive "Park Vista" community. Rare and exceptional two story, with fantastic curb appeal and quiet interior location. Four bedrooms + downstairs den + playroom (upstairs) & 4 bathrooms. Picture perfect, absolutely move-in condition. Tile roof, double door entry, great open floor plan with dramatic vaulted ceilings & comfortable layout for perfect entertaining. Beautiful laminate & tile flooring throughout downstairs, dual-pane windows & doors, upscale living room, large formal dining room. Gorgeously remodeled, cheerful kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets & casual eating area. Large inviting separate family room with cozy fireplace and built-in cabinets. Ceiling fans, plantation shutters. All bedrooms are generous sized. Updated bathroom with skylight. Private master suite with retreat area and french doors leading to balcony for a relaxing morning coffee. Two laundry rooms (one downstairs/one upstairs), fabulous gated sparkling pool, spa, fire pit, covered patio & large side yard. Very short walking distance to Emery Park. Superb schools (Robert Fisler Elementary/Junior & Sunny Hills High School). Convenient location, close to Amerige Heights Shopping Center & golf courses.