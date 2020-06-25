Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

When you daydream about the perfect home, a residence that exudes a welcoming warmth, you may visualize an iconic 1950’s California ranch. A home framed in mature landscaping with an impressive green lawn stretching out across the property and accented by handsome window shutters and charming red brick details. This daydream can now be your reality! Welcome home to 1432 Sunny Crest Drive. Generously proportioned living areas will make entertaining a joy; original hardwood floors run throughout the home and compliment the solid wood beamed ceilings in the formal living and dining rooms. The spacious great room (approx. 310 sq feet) is the perfect place for family living. The kitchen offers handsome granite counters that are accented by a tumbled marble back splash. Custom crafted cabinetry with under lighting, GE Monogram s.s. appliances including a 6 burner range, and a wine fridge makes this a dream kitchen for any chef! Enjoy morning coffee in the bright, south facing family dining area. Comfortable secondary bedrooms are found down the main hall with a stunning, fully remodeled hall bthrm w/ granite counters. The private master suite is truly a haven from it all w/ a spa-like master bthrm offering a large jetted tub. The walk in closet with organizers is over 80 sq feet! Enjoy al-fresco dining under the impressive patio cover with fireplace and BBQ island, a large patio and a refurbished pool. Beautifully re-landscaped grounds both front and back with landscape lighting.