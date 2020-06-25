All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

1432 Sunny Crest Drive

1432 Sunny Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
When you daydream about the perfect home, a residence that exudes a welcoming warmth, you may visualize an iconic 1950’s California ranch. A home framed in mature landscaping with an impressive green lawn stretching out across the property and accented by handsome window shutters and charming red brick details. This daydream can now be your reality! Welcome home to 1432 Sunny Crest Drive. Generously proportioned living areas will make entertaining a joy; original hardwood floors run throughout the home and compliment the solid wood beamed ceilings in the formal living and dining rooms. The spacious great room (approx. 310 sq feet) is the perfect place for family living. The kitchen offers handsome granite counters that are accented by a tumbled marble back splash. Custom crafted cabinetry with under lighting, GE Monogram s.s. appliances including a 6 burner range, and a wine fridge makes this a dream kitchen for any chef! Enjoy morning coffee in the bright, south facing family dining area. Comfortable secondary bedrooms are found down the main hall with a stunning, fully remodeled hall bthrm w/ granite counters. The private master suite is truly a haven from it all w/ a spa-like master bthrm offering a large jetted tub. The walk in closet with organizers is over 80 sq feet! Enjoy al-fresco dining under the impressive patio cover with fireplace and BBQ island, a large patio and a refurbished pool. Beautifully re-landscaped grounds both front and back with landscape lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Sunny Crest Drive have any available units?
1432 Sunny Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 Sunny Crest Drive have?
Some of 1432 Sunny Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Sunny Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Sunny Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Sunny Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1432 Sunny Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1432 Sunny Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1432 Sunny Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 1432 Sunny Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 Sunny Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Sunny Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1432 Sunny Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 1432 Sunny Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1432 Sunny Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Sunny Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 Sunny Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

