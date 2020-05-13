1418 E. Wilshire Ave.

Amenities

Fullerton 3 Bedroom Home withIn Troy High School Boundary - Great Fullerton home within the Troy High School boundary. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in nice neighborhood has updated kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances and large breakfast bar. Open concept great room with kitchen that flows into family room with backyard access via large sliding glass door and gas fireplace. Nice sized secondary living space that can be used as a living room, playroom or office space with large sliding glass door to backyard. Master suite with attached bath and 2 closets. Two spare bedrooms and good sized updated hall bath. Spacious backyard with covered patio and lots of grass. Recessed lighting, fresh paint and new flooring throughout. 2 car attached garage with washer dryer hook ups. No cats, please.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1401314?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



No Cats Allowed



