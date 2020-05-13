All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:54 AM

1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive

1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Fullerton Location with Sunny Hills High School. This home boasts new laminate wood flooring throughout the main level and staircase and a new kitchen with quartzite counters, new stainless steel appliances and refrigerator and new interior and exterior paint. Located on a huge over 1/2 acre lot, this home offers great opportunities to enjoy a private lot for entertaining and family living. Spacious open Living Room with fireplace and a large family room is also open to the remodeled kitchen. On the second level you enjoy a master bedroom with bathroom, a hall bathroom and two additional bedrooms. The secondary bedrooms have new closet doors. A direct access two car garage is so convenient and the large driveway area provides additional opportunities for parking or RV's. First time this home has been offered for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive have any available units?
1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive have?
Some of 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
