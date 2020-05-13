1324 W Valencia Mesa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Fullerton Location with Sunny Hills High School. This home boasts new laminate wood flooring throughout the main level and staircase and a new kitchen with quartzite counters, new stainless steel appliances and refrigerator and new interior and exterior paint. Located on a huge over 1/2 acre lot, this home offers great opportunities to enjoy a private lot for entertaining and family living. Spacious open Living Room with fireplace and a large family room is also open to the remodeled kitchen. On the second level you enjoy a master bedroom with bathroom, a hall bathroom and two additional bedrooms. The secondary bedrooms have new closet doors. A direct access two car garage is so convenient and the large driveway area provides additional opportunities for parking or RV's. First time this home has been offered for lease.