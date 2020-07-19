All apartments in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA
1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 8:39 PM

1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive

1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Fullerton Location with Sunny Hills High School. This home boasts new laminate wood flooring throughout the main level and staircase and a new kitchen with quartzite counters, new stainless steel appliances and refrigerator and new interior and exterior paint. Located on a huge over 1/2 acre lot, this home offers great opportunities to enjoy a private lot for entertaining and family living. Spacious open Living Room with fireplace and a large family room is also open to the remodeled kitchen. On the second level you enjoy a master bedroom with bathroom, a hall bathroom and two additional bedrooms. The secondary bedrooms have new closet doors. A direct access two car garage is so convenient and the large driveway area provides additional opportunities for parking or RV's.

Pets accepted with additional deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,695, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available 7/10/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive have any available units?
1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive have?
Some of 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
