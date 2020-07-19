1324 West Valencia Mesa Drive

Amenities
Great Fullerton Location with Sunny Hills High School. This home boasts new laminate wood flooring throughout the main level and staircase and a new kitchen with quartzite counters, new stainless steel appliances and refrigerator and new interior and exterior paint. Located on a huge over 1/2 acre lot, this home offers great opportunities to enjoy a private lot for entertaining and family living. Spacious open Living Room with fireplace and a large family room is also open to the remodeled kitchen. On the second level you enjoy a master bedroom with bathroom, a hall bathroom and two additional bedrooms. The secondary bedrooms have new closet doors. A direct access two car garage is so convenient and the large driveway area provides additional opportunities for parking or RV's.
Pets accepted with additional deposit
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,695, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available 7/10/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.