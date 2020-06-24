1317 Phillips Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Amerige Heights 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - https://youtu.be/Zzzo5w4kn5Y



Welcome Home! Spacious 2 bed 2 bath, 2 story unit. Front entry, perfect area for in home office and storage closet with access to attached 1 car garage. Upstairs offers laminate flooring throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Private upstairs large patio. Open and bright living area with fireplace and ceiling fan. Guest bedroom and full guest bath, with master bedroom down the hall. Master bedroom with master bath, offers dual sinks and walk-in closet. Inside washer/dryer stack-able unit laundry area on 2nd level. Great community amenities including wifi accessible within home, refreshing pool, tennis courts, BBQ areas, and greenbelts. Conveniently located near Sunny Hills High School, Target and shopping center.

**Please note property will be cleaned**



