Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:18 AM

1317 Phillips Drive

1317 Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Phillips Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Amerige Heights 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - https://youtu.be/Zzzo5w4kn5Y

Welcome Home! Spacious 2 bed 2 bath, 2 story unit. Front entry, perfect area for in home office and storage closet with access to attached 1 car garage. Upstairs offers laminate flooring throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Private upstairs large patio. Open and bright living area with fireplace and ceiling fan. Guest bedroom and full guest bath, with master bedroom down the hall. Master bedroom with master bath, offers dual sinks and walk-in closet. Inside washer/dryer stack-able unit laundry area on 2nd level. Great community amenities including wifi accessible within home, refreshing pool, tennis courts, BBQ areas, and greenbelts. Conveniently located near Sunny Hills High School, Target and shopping center.
**Please note property will be cleaned**

Sorry, NO PETS!

Come and take a tour today using our automated lock box. Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2700 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at www.RPMcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself.

Apply online at www.RPMcoast.com with $49 application fee.
$225 setup move in/move out inspection fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4773582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Phillips Drive have any available units?
1317 Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Phillips Drive have?
Some of 1317 Phillips Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Phillips Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1317 Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Phillips Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 Phillips Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Phillips Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1317 Phillips Drive has a pool.
Does 1317 Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Phillips Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
