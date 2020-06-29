Rent Calculator
Fullerton, CA
/
1312 N Euclid Street
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM
1 of 10
1312 N Euclid Street
1312 North Euclid Street
No Longer Available
Location
1312 North Euclid Street, Fullerton, CA 92835
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
N/A
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1312 N Euclid Street have any available units?
1312 N Euclid Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 1312 N Euclid Street currently offering any rent specials?
1312 N Euclid Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 N Euclid Street pet-friendly?
No, 1312 N Euclid Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 1312 N Euclid Street offer parking?
Yes, 1312 N Euclid Street offers parking.
Does 1312 N Euclid Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 N Euclid Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 N Euclid Street have a pool?
No, 1312 N Euclid Street does not have a pool.
Does 1312 N Euclid Street have accessible units?
No, 1312 N Euclid Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 N Euclid Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 N Euclid Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 N Euclid Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 N Euclid Street does not have units with air conditioning.
