1310 W Orange Blossom Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

*New Energy Efficient Townhome. Built in 2014 this immaculate tri-level unit sits in the heart of Fullerton. EZ Access to oversized 2 car garage with tankless water heater. Enter the unit to a convenient junior suite with full bath that welcomes you on the first floor. Perfect for home office or guest quarters. Walk upstairs to 2nd floor to the large gourmet kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, chefs pantry, tiled floor and island sink with seating for 5 that opens to the dining area and big living room. On the 3rd floor you have 3 more bedrooms and laundry including a Large master suite with dual sink, walk-in closet and private enclosed balcony. Wiser Energy Mgmt System; Energy Star qualified homes certified by third-party inspector. Easy acess to Fwys 91, 5; Metrolink station just minutes away; Shopping Center across the street with Fresh & Easy, Starbucks, Rite Aid, and Chase Bank. ** Ready to move in June 1st.* Click here to apply https://apply.link/2VYWcC1