Fullerton, CA
1310 W Orange Blossom Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

1310 W Orange Blossom Way

1310 W Orange Blossom Way · No Longer Available
Location

1310 W Orange Blossom Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*New Energy Efficient Townhome. Built in 2014 this immaculate tri-level unit sits in the heart of Fullerton. EZ Access to oversized 2 car garage with tankless water heater. Enter the unit to a convenient junior suite with full bath that welcomes you on the first floor. Perfect for home office or guest quarters. Walk upstairs to 2nd floor to the large gourmet kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, chefs pantry, tiled floor and island sink with seating for 5 that opens to the dining area and big living room. On the 3rd floor you have 3 more bedrooms and laundry including a Large master suite with dual sink, walk-in closet and private enclosed balcony. Wiser Energy Mgmt System; Energy Star qualified homes certified by third-party inspector. Easy acess to Fwys 91, 5; Metrolink station just minutes away; Shopping Center across the street with Fresh & Easy, Starbucks, Rite Aid, and Chase Bank. ** Ready to move in June 1st.* Click here to apply https://apply.link/2VYWcC1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 W Orange Blossom Way have any available units?
1310 W Orange Blossom Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 W Orange Blossom Way have?
Some of 1310 W Orange Blossom Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 W Orange Blossom Way currently offering any rent specials?
1310 W Orange Blossom Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 W Orange Blossom Way pet-friendly?
No, 1310 W Orange Blossom Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1310 W Orange Blossom Way offer parking?
Yes, 1310 W Orange Blossom Way offers parking.
Does 1310 W Orange Blossom Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 W Orange Blossom Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 W Orange Blossom Way have a pool?
No, 1310 W Orange Blossom Way does not have a pool.
Does 1310 W Orange Blossom Way have accessible units?
No, 1310 W Orange Blossom Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 W Orange Blossom Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 W Orange Blossom Way does not have units with dishwashers.

