1285 Hopping Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths Two Story Sage Wood Model at a Prime Location in Amerige Heights, Approx. 2,514 Sq.Ft, Open, Spacious, Bright & Airy Floor Plan, One Bedroom & Full Bath on Main Floor, Up-Graded Hardwood, Berber Carpet & Tile Flooring, Up-Graded Cabinetry, Custom Paint, Crown Molding, Base Boarding Throughout, Granite Counter Tops w/ Center Island, Built-In Gas Range, Pantry, Laundry Room on Upper Level, Cozy Front & Bard Yard, High Speed Internet is Included, Close to Robert Fisler Elementary School( K-8th), Sunny Hills High School, Community Parks w/ BBQ Area & Walking Trails, Tennis Courts, Shopping Center and Much More!