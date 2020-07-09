All apartments in Fullerton
1285 Hopping Street

Location

1285 Hopping Street, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
tennis court
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths Two Story Sage Wood Model at a Prime Location in Amerige Heights, Approx. 2,514 Sq.Ft, Open, Spacious, Bright & Airy Floor Plan, One Bedroom & Full Bath on Main Floor, Up-Graded Hardwood, Berber Carpet & Tile Flooring, Up-Graded Cabinetry, Custom Paint, Crown Molding, Base Boarding Throughout, Granite Counter Tops w/ Center Island, Built-In Gas Range, Pantry, Laundry Room on Upper Level, Cozy Front & Bard Yard, High Speed Internet is Included, Close to Robert Fisler Elementary School( K-8th), Sunny Hills High School, Community Parks w/ BBQ Area & Walking Trails, Tennis Courts, Shopping Center and Much More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Hopping Street have any available units?
1285 Hopping Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 Hopping Street have?
Some of 1285 Hopping Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Hopping Street currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Hopping Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Hopping Street pet-friendly?
No, 1285 Hopping Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1285 Hopping Street offer parking?
No, 1285 Hopping Street does not offer parking.
Does 1285 Hopping Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 Hopping Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Hopping Street have a pool?
No, 1285 Hopping Street does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Hopping Street have accessible units?
No, 1285 Hopping Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Hopping Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1285 Hopping Street has units with dishwashers.

