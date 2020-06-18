All apartments in Fullerton
1244 Mendez Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1244 Mendez Drive

1244 Mendez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1244 Mendez Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
A beautiful townhouse in prestigious "Amerige Heights" built by Olson Homes. The end unit has 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. One bedroom or bonus room is right next to attached garage. Laminated flooring on downstairs & stairs, plantation shutter, fireplace on family room & cozy balcony right next to family room. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious cabinetry & recessed lighting. Inside laundry on upstairs, 2 car attached garage with storage area & front patio. Award winning schools for Arborland Education & Youth Activity Center, Robert C. Fisler School (K ~ 8th) & Sunny Hills High School are within walking distance. Association swimming pool, spa, jogging trails, parks, picnic area, playground are in the community. Close to variety of shopping centers, restaurants & bank. High speed internet service, washer & dryer are included the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 Mendez Drive have any available units?
1244 Mendez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 Mendez Drive have?
Some of 1244 Mendez Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 Mendez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1244 Mendez Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 Mendez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1244 Mendez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1244 Mendez Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1244 Mendez Drive does offer parking.
Does 1244 Mendez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 Mendez Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 Mendez Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1244 Mendez Drive has a pool.
Does 1244 Mendez Drive have accessible units?
No, 1244 Mendez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 Mendez Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 Mendez Drive has units with dishwashers.
