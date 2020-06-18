1244 Mendez Drive

Amenities

A beautiful townhouse in prestigious "Amerige Heights" built by Olson Homes. The end unit has 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. One bedroom or bonus room is right next to attached garage. Laminated flooring on downstairs & stairs, plantation shutter, fireplace on family room & cozy balcony right next to family room. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious cabinetry & recessed lighting. Inside laundry on upstairs, 2 car attached garage with storage area & front patio. Award winning schools for Arborland Education & Youth Activity Center, Robert C. Fisler School (K ~ 8th) & Sunny Hills High School are within walking distance. Association swimming pool, spa, jogging trails, parks, picnic area, playground are in the community. Close to variety of shopping centers, restaurants & bank. High speed internet service, washer & dryer are included the monthly rent.