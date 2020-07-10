All apartments in Fullerton
1208 W Wilshire Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

1208 W Wilshire Avenue

1208 West Wilshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1208 West Wilshire Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4Bd 2Ba House w/ Den in Fullerton! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J14RunD7bFm

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/cyrxeVLBAsc

Enjoy this spacious home with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths in a quiet Fullerton neighborhood. Kitchen offers plenty of storage. Tile floor in main living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom with private bath. Bonus room/Den off of the living room. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hookups and lots more storage space. Backyard with lots of plants and a fruit tree. Great location - close to freeways, shopping, dining, parks, and highly rated schools. Won't last long! Apply today!!

Submit on pets.

For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 additional deposit for each approved pet.

(RLNE5840796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 W Wilshire Avenue have any available units?
1208 W Wilshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 W Wilshire Avenue have?
Some of 1208 W Wilshire Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 W Wilshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1208 W Wilshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 W Wilshire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 W Wilshire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1208 W Wilshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1208 W Wilshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 1208 W Wilshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 W Wilshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 W Wilshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 1208 W Wilshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1208 W Wilshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1208 W Wilshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 W Wilshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 W Wilshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

