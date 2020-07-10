1208 W Wilshire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 4Bd 2Ba House w/ Den in Fullerton! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J14RunD7bFm



Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/cyrxeVLBAsc



Enjoy this spacious home with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths in a quiet Fullerton neighborhood. Kitchen offers plenty of storage. Tile floor in main living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom with private bath. Bonus room/Den off of the living room. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hookups and lots more storage space. Backyard with lots of plants and a fruit tree. Great location - close to freeways, shopping, dining, parks, and highly rated schools. Won't last long! Apply today!!



Submit on pets.



For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 additional deposit for each approved pet.



