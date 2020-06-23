All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:42 PM

1162 Klose Lane

1162 Klose Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1162 Klose Ln, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
guest suite
Absolutely stunning property located in one of the best and new areas of Fullerton, the "SPH at Amerige Heights" community. Built by quality builder Standard Pacific Homes it offers four bedrooms & 3.75 bathrooms. This delightful home is warm, inviting and has a fantastic floor plan with comfortable and modern tri-level layout for modern lifestyle. Lots of windows make it light, bright & airy. Upscale family room with both built-in media niche and ceiling speakers, dining area, den, inviting patio off of kitchen, gorgeous engineered wood in 1st and 2nd floors & quality carpet in 3rd floor (bedrooms). Guest suite with kitchenette in 1st floor has a lovely outside sitting area with a swing and water fountain. Open large chef's gourmet kitchen with Caledonia granite counter tops, white Thermafoil cabinets, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), huge center island and walk-in pantry. Sumptuous master suite with luxurious bathroom, separate tub & shower, dual sinks, spacious walk-in closet. Custom painting, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded light fixtures, handy upstairs laundry room (washer/dryer included). Tankless gas water heater. Few steps from the guest parking. Short walk to award-winning Robert Fisler and Sunny Hills High Schools. Also short walking distance to Amerige Heights Shopping Center. Surroundings are very well kept by HOA. Convenient location, close to Metrolink Station, parks, grocery markets, banks, transportation & golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 Klose Lane have any available units?
1162 Klose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1162 Klose Lane have?
Some of 1162 Klose Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 Klose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Klose Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Klose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1162 Klose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1162 Klose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1162 Klose Lane does offer parking.
Does 1162 Klose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1162 Klose Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Klose Lane have a pool?
No, 1162 Klose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1162 Klose Lane have accessible units?
No, 1162 Klose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Klose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1162 Klose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
