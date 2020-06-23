1162 Klose Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking guest suite

Absolutely stunning property located in one of the best and new areas of Fullerton, the "SPH at Amerige Heights" community. Built by quality builder Standard Pacific Homes it offers four bedrooms & 3.75 bathrooms. This delightful home is warm, inviting and has a fantastic floor plan with comfortable and modern tri-level layout for modern lifestyle. Lots of windows make it light, bright & airy. Upscale family room with both built-in media niche and ceiling speakers, dining area, den, inviting patio off of kitchen, gorgeous engineered wood in 1st and 2nd floors & quality carpet in 3rd floor (bedrooms). Guest suite with kitchenette in 1st floor has a lovely outside sitting area with a swing and water fountain. Open large chef's gourmet kitchen with Caledonia granite counter tops, white Thermafoil cabinets, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), huge center island and walk-in pantry. Sumptuous master suite with luxurious bathroom, separate tub & shower, dual sinks, spacious walk-in closet. Custom painting, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded light fixtures, handy upstairs laundry room (washer/dryer included). Tankless gas water heater. Few steps from the guest parking. Short walk to award-winning Robert Fisler and Sunny Hills High Schools. Also short walking distance to Amerige Heights Shopping Center. Surroundings are very well kept by HOA. Convenient location, close to Metrolink Station, parks, grocery markets, banks, transportation & golf courses.