All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1128 Armstrong Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1128 Armstrong Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

1128 Armstrong Drive

1128 Armstrong Drive · (714) 869-4989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1128 Armstrong Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Turnkey House in Amerige heights. 3 Bed rooms and 3 Bath rooms, 1 bed room and 1 bath room is on downstairs,
Open and spacious floor plan. upgraded hard floor and carpet. Kitchen with Island. attached 2 car garage with direct access.
HOA includes High speed DSL. Best school district ; Robert Fisler elementary and Jr.High, Sunny Hills High School.
Close to major grocery market, shopping centers, gas station, and schools.
*Separate unit located above the subject property Landlord could not fix the 3rd floor noise.
Tenant needs renter's insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Armstrong Drive have any available units?
1128 Armstrong Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1128 Armstrong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Armstrong Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Armstrong Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Armstrong Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1128 Armstrong Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Armstrong Drive does offer parking.
Does 1128 Armstrong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Armstrong Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Armstrong Drive have a pool?
No, 1128 Armstrong Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Armstrong Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 Armstrong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Armstrong Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Armstrong Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Armstrong Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Armstrong Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1128 Armstrong Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity