1128 Armstrong Drive

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Turnkey House in Amerige heights. 3 Bed rooms and 3 Bath rooms, 1 bed room and 1 bath room is on downstairs,

Open and spacious floor plan. upgraded hard floor and carpet. Kitchen with Island. attached 2 car garage with direct access.

HOA includes High speed DSL. Best school district ; Robert Fisler elementary and Jr.High, Sunny Hills High School.

Close to major grocery market, shopping centers, gas station, and schools.

*Separate unit located above the subject property Landlord could not fix the 3rd floor noise.

Tenant needs renter's insurance