1118 East Whiting Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 2-bed/1-bath Pueblo Revival House Near Downtown Fullerton - Remodeled & upgraded in keeping with the early 20th century style, this house has many amenities you won't find in the historic Downtown area.

- Centreal heat/air

- Hardwood floors

- Custom tile in kitchen & bath

- Stainless steel appliances; refrigerator & waser/dryer offered without warranty

- Claw-foot bathtub w/shower

- Low-maintenance, drought-tolerant landscaping w/artificial turf in front lawn & oasis-like backyard

- Single-car garage & driveway parking

- Tankless water heater

- Short walk to Downtown shopping & restaurants, as well as the Fullerton Transportation Center.



*Rent includes bi-weekly gardening. Resident pays all other utilities.

*We comply with all state and federal regulations regarding service animals & will accept a small pet with additional security deposit



**DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS** You MUST contact Ohana Properties to schedule a showing!



(RLNE3740056)