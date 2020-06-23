1118 East Whiting Ave.

Amenities
Adorable 2-bed/1-bath Pueblo Revival House Near Downtown Fullerton - Remodeled & upgraded in keeping with the early 20th century style, this house has many amenities you won't find in the historic Downtown area.
- Centreal heat/air
- Hardwood floors
- Custom tile in kitchen & bath
- Stainless steel appliances; refrigerator & waser/dryer offered without warranty
- Claw-foot bathtub w/shower
- Low-maintenance, drought-tolerant landscaping w/artificial turf in front lawn & oasis-like backyard
- Single-car garage & driveway parking
- Tankless water heater
- Short walk to Downtown shopping & restaurants, as well as the Fullerton Transportation Center.
*Rent includes bi-weekly gardening. Resident pays all other utilities.
*We comply with all state and federal regulations regarding service animals & will accept a small pet with additional security deposit
**DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS** You MUST contact Ohana Properties to schedule a showing!
(RLNE3740056)