1117 CREEKSIDE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautifully remodeled Malvern Creek END UNIT townhome in a prime location. No one behind and tucked away from the street noise. Functional floor plan with a den downstairs for an office, family room, or 3rd bedroom. Upgrades include new double pane windows throughout, new laminate floors in downstairs, newer carpet, all bathrooms with newer tub, newer shower stall, and newer fixtures. Granite counter tops and newer stainless appliances in kitchen. The huge master bedroom with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, and many more upgrades throughout the home. Spacious patio with cover and privacy. Absolutely move-in condition. HOA club house, swimming pools, and scenery walking paths. Award winning school district of Fisler school and Sunny Hills High. Walk to Amerige Heights Shopping Center. Won't last long!!