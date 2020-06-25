1021 Mandarin Place

Amenities

Most Upgraded and newly constructed a tri-level condominium in the heart of Fullerton!!!!This 3-bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms home was built in 2015.It has 1875 square feet of living space.A convenient junior suite with full bath welcomes you on the first floor, ideal as a mother-in-law quarters. Step up to the 2nd level and it's an open floor plan featuring a huge living room, dining area, and kitchen. Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, huge walk-in pantry and a large kitchen island appeals to the gourmet chef in the family. Recessed lighting and dual-paned windows all throughout. A media entertainment niche. The third floor features the 2 bedrooms, master suite with walk-in closet, and double vanity sinks in master bathroom. Upstairs has a convenient laundry. 2-car attached garage. Located near shopping centers, banks, and restaurants. Close to Amtrak and Metro station, Disneyland, and Knot's Berry Farm. Easy access to the 91 and 5 freeways. A must see gem!