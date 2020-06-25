All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1021 Mandarin Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1021 Mandarin Place
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

1021 Mandarin Place

1021 Mandarin Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1021 Mandarin Pl, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Most Upgraded and newly constructed a tri-level condominium in the heart of Fullerton!!!!This 3-bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms home was built in 2015.It has 1875 square feet of living space.A convenient junior suite with full bath welcomes you on the first floor, ideal as a mother-in-law quarters. Step up to the 2nd level and it's an open floor plan featuring a huge living room, dining area, and kitchen. Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, huge walk-in pantry and a large kitchen island appeals to the gourmet chef in the family. Recessed lighting and dual-paned windows all throughout. A media entertainment niche. The third floor features the 2 bedrooms, master suite with walk-in closet, and double vanity sinks in master bathroom. Upstairs has a convenient laundry. 2-car attached garage. Located near shopping centers, banks, and restaurants. Close to Amtrak and Metro station, Disneyland, and Knot's Berry Farm. Easy access to the 91 and 5 freeways. A must see gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Mandarin Place have any available units?
1021 Mandarin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Mandarin Place have?
Some of 1021 Mandarin Place's amenities include new construction, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Mandarin Place currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Mandarin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Mandarin Place pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Mandarin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1021 Mandarin Place offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Mandarin Place offers parking.
Does 1021 Mandarin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Mandarin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Mandarin Place have a pool?
No, 1021 Mandarin Place does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Mandarin Place have accessible units?
No, 1021 Mandarin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Mandarin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Mandarin Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College