100 S. Lincoln ave

**Text for a Private home tour**VERY CLEAN, NEW 6" Plank flooring, New paint, Garage + Driveway parkingbr FEATURESTownhouse style apartment. Friendly 4-unit building.Private Patio with morning sun.Big storage closets and a garage shelves for storage.BIG BIG 1,100 SQft!Master with his and her closets.Ceramic tiled bath with upgraded features and high end lighting through outGE Profile Gas stove. Off counter GE profile microwave included.br LAYOUTThis is a two story unit. UPSTAIRS: A large master with two closets and a generous second bedroom. A full bath upstairs. DOWNSTAIRS: Entry, living room, dining area, BIG kitchen, 1/2 bath, a large closet for storage and back patio for grilling or potted plants.br Owner pays for trash, water/hot water and landscaping. You pay for gas for cooking and heating and SCE.br OUTSIDECulti-sack street.Sorry No laundry hook ups, but the private Laundry facility is on-site.Big trees and Green lawns, and Palm treePrivate Garage has storage and a electric door openerbr PET POLICYA cat would be OK. Dog under 20 pounds considered.A pet security deposit will be required and a pet lease will be used.br Clean home. $2100/month.Security Deposit $1000 on approval of Credit.Call the direct 949-335-29 three oneIt rents quick! Available for move in nowiP