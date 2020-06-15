All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:38 AM

100 S. Lincoln ave

100 South Lincoln Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

100 South Lincoln Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**Text for a Private home tour**VERY CLEAN, NEW 6&quot; Plank flooring, New paint, Garage + Driveway parkingbr FEATURESTownhouse style apartment. Friendly 4-unit building.Private Patio with morning sun.Big storage closets and a garage shelves for storage.BIG BIG 1,100 SQft!Master with his and her closets.Ceramic tiled bath with upgraded features and high end lighting through outGE Profile Gas stove. Off counter GE profile microwave included.br LAYOUTThis is a two story unit. UPSTAIRS: A large master with two closets and a generous second bedroom. A full bath upstairs. DOWNSTAIRS: Entry, living room, dining area, BIG kitchen, 1/2 bath, a large closet for storage and back patio for grilling or potted plants.br Owner pays for trash, water/hot water and landscaping. You pay for gas for cooking and heating and SCE.br OUTSIDECulti-sack street.Sorry No laundry hook ups, but the private Laundry facility is on-site.Big trees and Green lawns, and Palm treePrivate Garage has storage and a electric door openerbr PET POLICYA cat would be OK. Dog under 20 pounds considered.A pet security deposit will be required and a pet lease will be used.br Clean home. $2100/month.Security Deposit $1000 on approval of Credit.Call the direct 949-335-29 three oneIt rents quick! Available for move in nowiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 S. Lincoln ave have any available units?
100 S. Lincoln ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 S. Lincoln ave have?
Some of 100 S. Lincoln ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 S. Lincoln ave currently offering any rent specials?
100 S. Lincoln ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 S. Lincoln ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 S. Lincoln ave is pet friendly.
Does 100 S. Lincoln ave offer parking?
Yes, 100 S. Lincoln ave does offer parking.
Does 100 S. Lincoln ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 S. Lincoln ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 S. Lincoln ave have a pool?
No, 100 S. Lincoln ave does not have a pool.
Does 100 S. Lincoln ave have accessible units?
No, 100 S. Lincoln ave does not have accessible units.
Does 100 S. Lincoln ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 S. Lincoln ave does not have units with dishwashers.
