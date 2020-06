Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Right across the City Park with kids area

- Few minutes drive to freeway CA 85, 880.

- Few minutes drive to grocery stores - Safeway, Sprouts

- Hardwood Flooring

- All appliances included (Stainless steel kitchen appliances - including Samsung refrigerator. Also, included are LG washer and dryer)

- Swimming pool in the community

- Large Patio looking into the City Park

- High Ceilings Living room with patio door

- Prefer to move in a furnished home - We can work that too for $+200/month

- Nest Thermostat

- No A/C. Ardenwood area stays cool throughout the year except for a couple of weeks in summer

- Pets are allowed for 100/month extra.



- Renter would be responsible for all utilities - PG&E and Water

- Owner will cover the HOA fees

- Security Deposit will be $3600

- 12 months lease or longer required

- First month's rent is due on Lease signing