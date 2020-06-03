All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

593 Pistache Terrace

593 Pistache Terrace · (510) 468-8886
Location

593 Pistache Terrace, Fremont, CA 94539
East Industrial

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 593 Pistache Terrace · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1911 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
guest suite
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Desirable 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath single family home for rent in Fremont Irvington area. - Newer single family home built in 2010. Castilleja Laurel Plan.

End unit with extra side yard.

Guest Suite with full bathroom on the first floor,

Bright and open floor plan with Kitchen, dining, living room , an office den and guest bathroom on the second floor

Master bedroom,2 bedrooms and hall way bathroom, laundry room with washer and dryer on the third floor

Excellent location close to shopping and commute.

Two car garage

Desirable Warm Spring Elementary and Irvington High School.

Application qualification:
qualified income and credit score, no smoking, no pet

Please call Joe 510-468-8886 for appointment

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2104141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

