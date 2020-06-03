593 Pistache Terrace

Amenities
Desirable 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath single family home for rent in Fremont Irvington area. - Newer single family home built in 2010. Castilleja Laurel Plan.
End unit with extra side yard.
Guest Suite with full bathroom on the first floor,
Bright and open floor plan with Kitchen, dining, living room , an office den and guest bathroom on the second floor
Master bedroom,2 bedrooms and hall way bathroom, laundry room with washer and dryer on the third floor
Excellent location close to shopping and commute.
Two car garage
Desirable Warm Spring Elementary and Irvington High School.
Application qualification:
qualified income and credit score, no smoking, no pet
Please call Joe 510-468-8886 for appointment
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2104141)