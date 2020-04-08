5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Nor Cal Realty Inc. - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - 5572 Magnolia Terrace, Fremont Ca

2 bedroom 1 bath 945 sq ft condo with patios

Large living room and dining area

Tiled kitchen & bath, fully equipped kitchen with fridge, dishwasher & electric stove, micro wave oven.

Custom ceiling fans living room & bedroom, large closets, double pane windows, nice size gated patio.

Beautiful new laminate for the living room, dining are and bedrooms.

Landscaped complex with pool, great location close to freeway access, shopping & schools.

Assoc pays water & owner pays garbage, owner will consider pets. Non smoker please.

510-538-8789 – Phone

510-538-8799 - Fax

Nor Cal Realty Inc,

22744 Main St

Hayward, Ca 94541

www.norcalrealty.us



