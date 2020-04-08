All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1

5572 Magnolia Terrace · (510) 538-8789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5572 Magnolia Terrace, Fremont, CA 94538
28 Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Nor Cal Realty Inc. - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - 5572 Magnolia Terrace, Fremont Ca
2 bedroom 1 bath 945 sq ft condo with patios
Large living room and dining area
Tiled kitchen & bath, fully equipped kitchen with fridge, dishwasher & electric stove, micro wave oven.
Custom ceiling fans living room & bedroom, large closets, double pane windows, nice size gated patio.
Beautiful new laminate for the living room, dining are and bedrooms.
Landscaped complex with pool, great location close to freeway access, shopping & schools.
Assoc pays water & owner pays garbage, owner will consider pets. Non smoker please.
510-538-8789 – Phone
510-538-8799 - Fax
Nor Cal Realty Inc,
22744 Main St
Hayward, Ca 94541
www.norcalrealty.us

(RLNE3331766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 have any available units?
5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 have?
Some of 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 offer parking?
No, 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 has a pool.
Does 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1 has units with dishwashers.
