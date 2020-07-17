All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

43687 Ellsworth Street

43687 Ellsworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

43687 Ellsworth Street, Fremont, CA 94539
Mission San Jose

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
43687 Ellsworth Street, Fremont, CA 94539 - This property is available NOW.

This single story duplex ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, dining area, and one car garage. The kitchen includes a gas stove. There is carpet and laminate flooring throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include laundry hook-ups. The owner is providing a gardener; all other utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.

CalBRE #01275192

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2957567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43687 Ellsworth Street have any available units?
43687 Ellsworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 43687 Ellsworth Street have?
Some of 43687 Ellsworth Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43687 Ellsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
43687 Ellsworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43687 Ellsworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 43687 Ellsworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 43687 Ellsworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 43687 Ellsworth Street offers parking.
Does 43687 Ellsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43687 Ellsworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43687 Ellsworth Street have a pool?
No, 43687 Ellsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 43687 Ellsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 43687 Ellsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43687 Ellsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 43687 Ellsworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

