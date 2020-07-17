Amenities

43687 Ellsworth Street, Fremont, CA 94539 - This property is available NOW.



This single story duplex ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, dining area, and one car garage. The kitchen includes a gas stove. There is carpet and laminate flooring throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include laundry hook-ups. The owner is providing a gardener; all other utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.



For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.



CalBRE #01275192



No Pets Allowed



