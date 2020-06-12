All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

38455 Bronson St Unit 223

38455 Bronson Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38455 Bronson Street, Fremont, CA 94536
Parkmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

This pretty, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental is ideally located in the friendly Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont. The unit is just minutes away to and from Downtown Fremont.

The airy and bright interior features laminated wood flooring and recessed lighting. Its appealing kitchen is perfect for meal prep with fine cabinets, helping you to make it easier with its package appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. The neat bathroom is furnished with a vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower/tub combo. It has forced-air heating along with a shared/coin-operated washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking allowed. The exterior has a relaxing balcony.

It comes with 1 covered parking space, 2 uncovered parking spaces. There’s hanging storage in the assigned parking spot.

Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HVrymDZCxNa

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Centerville Community Park, Shinn Historical Park, W. Burdette Williams Historic Park, and Tak Fudenna Memorial Stadium.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 have any available units?
38455 Bronson St Unit 223 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 have?
Some of 38455 Bronson St Unit 223's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 currently offering any rent specials?
38455 Bronson St Unit 223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 pet-friendly?
No, 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 offer parking?
Yes, 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 offers parking.
Does 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 have a pool?
No, 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 does not have a pool.
Does 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 have accessible units?
No, 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 does not have accessible units.
Does 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38455 Bronson St Unit 223 has units with dishwashers.
