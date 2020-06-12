38455 Bronson St Unit 223

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



This pretty, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental is ideally located in the friendly Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont. The unit is just minutes away to and from Downtown Fremont.



The airy and bright interior features laminated wood flooring and recessed lighting. Its appealing kitchen is perfect for meal prep with fine cabinets, helping you to make it easier with its package appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. The neat bathroom is furnished with a vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower/tub combo. It has forced-air heating along with a shared/coin-operated washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking allowed. The exterior has a relaxing balcony.



It comes with 1 covered parking space, 2 uncovered parking spaces. There’s hanging storage in the assigned parking spot.



Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HVrymDZCxNa



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Centerville Community Park, Shinn Historical Park, W. Burdette Williams Historic Park, and Tak Fudenna Memorial Stadium.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881831)