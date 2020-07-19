Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 Available 08/07/20 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property approximate availability is 8/7/2020.



This single story condo ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining area and two carport spaces. The kitchen includes a stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is carpet and hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include washer, dryer, and community swimming pool. The owner is paying for water & garbage; all other utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.



For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.



CalBRE #01275192



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917498)