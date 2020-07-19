All apartments in Fremont
3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101
3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101

3507 Buttonwood Terrace · (510) 487-2583 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3507 Buttonwood Terrace, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 Available 08/07/20 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property approximate availability is 8/7/2020.

This single story condo ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining area and two carport spaces. The kitchen includes a stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is carpet and hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include washer, dryer, and community swimming pool. The owner is paying for water & garbage; all other utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.

CalBRE #01275192

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 have any available units?
3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 have?
Some of 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 pet-friendly?
No, 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 offer parking?
Yes, 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 offers parking.
Does 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 have a pool?
Yes, 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 has a pool.
Does 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 have accessible units?
No, 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 has units with dishwashers.
